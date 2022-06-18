Hornets Reportedly Had 2 Other Finalists For Coaching Job

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 29: A general view of the game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets during game six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 29, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets are still on the hunt for their next head coach following the dismissal of James Borrego after the 2021-22 season.

The organization offered their head coaching job to Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson during the Warriors' Finals run, but he turned down the opportunity after winning an NBA title.

Former NBA head coaches Mike D'Antoni and Terry Stotts were two other finalists for the job.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Hornets will restart their head coaching search instead of doubling back to these previous options.

Atkinson originally agreed to take the Hornets job, but ultimately decided to remain in Golden State to be Steve Kerr's top assistant — leaving the Charlotte organization in a difficult spot.

With the 2022 NBA Draft quickly approaching on Thursday, the Hornets will almost certainly have to make their picks without the input of their next sideline leader.

