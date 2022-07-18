Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Is Officially Changing His Jersey Number

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up the court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Spectrum Center on October 13, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball is changing his jersey number heading into the 2022-23 season.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball will be changing his number from No. 2 to No. 1.

This has been a long time coming for Ball. He wasn't supposed to wear No. 2 this past season but he had to since he missed the deadline to switch numbers.

He wasn't going to make that same mistake twice.

"I ain’t supposed to wear No. 2 ever again in my life,” Ball said via Yahoo. “Man, I promise you. If I see a No. 2, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Ball will look to have the best season of his career with his new jersey number. He played in 71 games this past season and averaged 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

He also shot 42.9% from the floor and 38.9% from the three-point range.