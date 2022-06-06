Hornets Targeting Mike D'Antoni: NBA World Reacts

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Head coach Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets stands on the side of the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After a year out of basketball, two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni has an opportunity to be an NBA head coach again.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, D'Antoni is set to interview for the vacant Charlotte Hornets job with owner Michael Jordan this week. Per the report, his interview will be after that of Golden State Warriors assistant and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

D'Antoni's most recent head coaching stint was with the Houston Rockets from 2016 to 2020. During that span, the Rockets reached the Western Conference Semifinals four times, including the Western Conference Finals in 2018.

But arguably his biggest accomplishment in Houston was turning James Harden into an elite scorer. Hornets fans are salivating at the idea of what he can do for star superstar LaMelo Ball:

That isn't to say that Mike D'Antoni is everyone's preferred choice to run the Charlotte Hornets. His previous tenures with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers didn't exactly propel him to national stardom.

D'Antoni also has a habit of leaving when the going gets tough. Of his five head coaching jobs he's resigned from four of them to either take other jobs, avoid being fired or take a sabbatical.

But there's plenty of evidence to suggest that he might be the perfect mentor to LaMelo Ball.

Would Mike D'Antoni be a good pick for the Charlotte Hornets head coach?