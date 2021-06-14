Horse Trainer Bob Baffert Reportedly Files Lawsuit

As two-time Triple Crown winning trainer Bob Baffert continues to deal with the fallout of Medina Spirit’s failed drug test, he’s now filing a lawsuit against one of the organization that punished him for it.

According to TMZ Sports, court filing reveal that Baffert is suing the New York Racing Authority (NYRA) for banning him and his horses from all horse racing venues in New York. To that end, he is seeking to get a judge to overturn his ban.

Per the report, Baffert is asserting that NYRA has no right to ban him before the investigation into Medina Spirit concludes. He also claims he should have his ban lifted since what happened to Medina Spirit did not occur in New York, and he has never had a horse test positive in the state.

Baffert claims that the ban is costing him tons of money in missed races. He is suing NYRA for damages on top of everything else.

Medina Spirit crossed the wire first in the Kentucky Derby last month. But days later, test results came back positive for banned substances.

Bob Baffert was then suspended from bringing any horses to Churchill Downs, and NYRA followed suit. He was unable to race any of his training horses in the prestigious Belmont Stakes earlier this month.

Medina Spirit was ultimately allowed to compete in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico. But he came in fourth to race-winner Rombauer.

Will Bob Baffert see his NYRA ban overturned? Will he receive compensation on top of everything else?