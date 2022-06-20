House Oversight Committee Responds To Dan Snyder Not Testifying

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Congressional House Oversight Committee "invited" Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify at an upcoming hearing regarding the allegations of a toxic workplace culture in the organization. Snyder gave his response - and the committee didn't like it.

Snyder informed Congress via an attorney that he will not testify at the hearing. In response, a committee spokesperson said that his unwillingness to cooperate indicates that Snyder "has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public."

"His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL," the spokesperson said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Through his lawyers, Snyder has already replied to the Committee's statement on his decision not to testify. Per a letter, Snyder is willing to cooperate with the committee "if the Committee is interested in obtaining that information in a manner consistent with appropriate due process and fairness protections."

Dan Snyder has faced a number of allegations of improper conduct with female members of the organizations over the past few years.

Congress is now trying to see if the culture of the NFL team in their backyard warrants systemic changes. To that end, they've reached out to both Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

There are a myriad of reasons that Snyder wouldn't go. But the more he tries to ignore it, the harder Congress is likely to make it on him.

