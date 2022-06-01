House Oversight Committee Wants To Speak With Roger Goodell, Dan Snyder

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

It's never a fun time for Roger Goodell when the U.S. Congress wants to speak with him. But it appears he's going to have a lot to answer for - as will Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

On Wednesday, House Representative Carolyn B. Maloney of the House Oversight Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, released a statement announcing they have sent letters to Goodell and Snyder to appear before Congress at an upcoming congressional hearing.

The hearing is in regards to a House investigation into a hostile workplace culture in the Washington Commanders front office, and the NFL's handling of those allegations.

In their letter, Rep. Maloney and Rep. Krishnamoorthi admonished Goodell and Snyder for obstructing them during their investigation. Rep. Krishnamoorthi made it clear that they must appear before Congress and address the issues:

The House Oversight Committee has been investigating the allegations on the Washington Commanders team since October of last year.

They have requested all findings from the investigation led by Beth Wilkinson, and later asked that the Commanders release all individuals from non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to allow them to speak up on the issues with the team.

Several more efforts have been made to try and address the controversies at Washington.

Will Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder appear before Congress? If so, what will they say?