Houston Astros Owner Has Fired Back At The Yankees

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane pushed back on criticism from New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman regarding their sign-stealing scandal.

Before the 2022 season began, Cashman claimed the Yankees would have made the 2017 World Series if not for the Astros relaying signs from their clubhouse. Houston defeated New York in the American League Championship Series before besting the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

“The only thing that stopped [us] was something that was so illegal and horrific,” Cashman told The Athletic's Andy McCullough. "So I get offended when I start hearing we haven’t been to the World Series since ’09."

When recently asked about those remarks, Crane told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that he found Cashman's comments baffling since they came shortly before a letter regarding the Yankees taking signs was made public.

"I found his comments to be extremely strange,’" Crane said. "There’s the letter, and you were doing it, too. You were there dude. What are you talking about?

"If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it [cheating], I’d keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what’s going on here. I can’t control what the other guys do."

The U.S. Second Court of Appeals denied the Yankees' request to keep the letter from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sealed. Released in April, it detailed the team decoding signs in their video room and passing them along to baserunners during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Yankees were fined $100,000, but it wasn't a scandal akin to the Astros' more comprehensive sign-stealing operations deployed in 2017.

By contrast, MLB fined the Astros $5 million and suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a year.

"I think there was a bigger problem out there, but we caught the brunt of it," Crane said. "We did what we did. We took our punishment. People want somebody to get after it, and we’re it."

The Astros and Yankees are once again top contenders in the American League, and Crane's comments will only add fuel to their growing rivalry. Houston will go to Yankee Stadium for what's sure to be a heated four-game series starting June 23.