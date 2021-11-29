Houston Rockets Could Reportedly Consider Significant Trade

The Houston Rockets are reportedly taking calls on the team‘s leading scorer.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Rockets center Christian Wood will receive “significant” trade interest and Houston is willing to listen to offers.

Per The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor, “There is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood, who’s in the second season of a three-year contract, will receive significant trade interest and that Houston will entertain offers.”

Wood took his game to another level since arriving in Houston last season. In two seasons with the Rockets, the 6-foot-10 big is averaging 19.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

The 26-year-old center is the epitome of a modern day big. Mobile, with solid passing ability, a good handle, and a high motor. Wood is great in the pick-and-roll and is a defensive asset due to his length.

Christian Wood put up a dominant performance in the OT win vs. the Hornets 💪 pic.twitter.com/CnVBmIlCmF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 28, 2021

It’s no wonder teams around the NBA would be interested in adding him to their roster.

The Houston Rockets are obviously in a rebuilding phase based around No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green. There’s a lot of young talent in H-Town, but it hasn’t shown itself in the win column.

Wood is still young enough to be a part of the Rockets core moving forward, but it doesn’t hurt the franchise to maybe field some offers in case he chooses to walk at the end of his deal.