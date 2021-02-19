Houston Rockets Make Decision On DeMarcus Cousins’ Contract

The Houston Rockets have locked down backup center DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, the Rockets signed the four-time All Star to a one-year, minimum deal. If a player isn’t waived by the NBA’s Feb. 27 deadline, all non-guaranteed contracts become automatically guaranteed. Houston made their decision official just over a week early — confirming Boogie’s $2.3 million deal.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The Houston Rockets have guaranteed center DeMarcus Cousins' $2.3M contract for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Teams have until February 27 to make that decision on non-guaranteed deals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2021

Prior to the 2019-2020 season, Cousins was scheduled to take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, the once-dominant center suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a preseason workout. A reparative surgery and extensive rehab process saw Cousins miss all of last year.

In his first season back on the court, the veteran center is putting up some solid numbers. While not nearly the caliber of his pre-injury stats, Cousins is averaging a strong 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds through just over 20 minutes per game in his backup role.

This signing came at an opportune time for the Rockets.

With rising-star center Christian Wood out with an ankle injury, Cousins has started each of the Rockets’ last seven games. Through increased minutes, the former superstar is starting to see an uptick in his production — averaging 12.1 points and nine rebounds as a starter these past few weeks.

While the big man may be putting up solid personal numbers, Houston has struggled mightily with Cousins at the starting center position. Since Wood’s injury two weeks ago, the Rockets are 0-7 (before that they’d won seven of their last eight).

With new money in his wallet, maybe Cousins can help turn things around.