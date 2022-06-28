Houston Rockets Release Statement On Their John Wall Decision

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets sits on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Five-time All-Star John Wall is on his way to Los Angeles after a $41 million divorce with the Houston Rockets.

Wall suited up for the Rockets in just 40 games in 2020-2021 before the team paid him nearly $45 million to sit out the entirety of last season. In the games he did play, the 31-year-old averaged 20.6 points per game and 6.9 assists, showing he could still hoop at a high-level.

After agreeing to the buyout with the former No. 1 overall pick, Houston released a statement.

Tweeting, "The Rockets have reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and we wish him the best."

Wall was traded to the Rockets as part of the Russell Westbrook deal, following 11 seasons as the floor general of the Washington Wizards.

At the time of his arrival in Houston, the Rockets viewed themselves as real contenders before things went sour with James Harden and the the organization was forced to blow it up.

Now John Wall plans to sign a free agent deal with the Clippers, immediately vaulting LA to one of the top teams in the West (if healthy).