Houston Rockets Reportedly Made Another Trade Last Night

The Rockets have reportedly acquired second-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. via trade with the Cavaliers. Cleveland shipped the young talent to Houston for a heavily-protected, second round pick.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Thursday night.

The Houston Rockets are acquiring Cleveland's Kevin Porter Jr., for a future protected second-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2021

This decision comes in the wake of some heated locker-room controversy between Porter and Cleveland team officials last Friday night. Earlier this week, reports released by The Athletic revealed a troubling situation with the 20-year-old guard.

After missing the start of the 2020-21 season with some undisclosed personal issues, Porter reportedly became incensed when he returned to the locker room to find his spot had been taken over by recently-acquired forward Taurean Prince. When he found out his locker had been moved to the back of the room with the younger bench players, Porter reportedly got into screaming matches with general manager Kolby Altman and head coach JB Bickerstaff. As things escalated, the swingman out of USC even reportedly began throwing food.

On Monday morning, reports indicated the Cavaliers’ intent to either trade or drop Porter. Now, that has come to fruition. Obvious attitude issues aside, the Rockets may have just nabbed a steal.

Porter was selected by Cleveland with the final first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Through 50 games played with the Cavaliers last season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 1o points and 23.2 minutes per game. In an overtime victory over Miami last season, Porter dropped 30 points and eight rebounds.

If a few performances like that in 2019 weren’t enough, his unreal high school tape certainly shows his potential as a rising star.

Kevin Porter Jr was a highlight machine in high school! pic.twitter.com/P073wf06hp — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 26, 2020

Taking on a player with this much baggage is no doubt a risk. But, if any team is able to handle a talented player with off-court issues — it’s the Houston Rockets.