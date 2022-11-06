Houston, SMU Combine To Score 91 Points In First Half Tonight

Hope you took the over in this one.

It's a barn burner down in Texas as the Houston Cougars and SMU Mustangs combined for a video game-like 91 points in the first half of Saturday night's game.

Here's what fans had to say about the halftime score on social media:

"I love this football," one user said.

"Rhett Lashlee saw Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tryout and said 'no sir,'" tweeted an UGA reporter.

"Basketball season starting a couple days early."

"Basketball game," another commented.

"What the."

Since the half, the two sides have combined to score 125 combined points while running up 1,167 total yards.

Houston's Clayton Tune has thrown for 462 yards and seven touchdowns to two interceptions, while SMU's Tanner Mordecai a modest 379 and nine TDs.

With nearly 10 minutes to go in the fourth, we might break 200 by the time this thing is over.