Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions.

At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis.

Cash App receipts and text messages in the court filings show that Watson paid Louis $5,000 for her work. According Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Louis testified that Watson paid her this money because "he's a nice person."

Spa employee Nia Smith, who filed the most recent case against Watson, claims Louis facilitated sessions for Watson and knew he was attempting to have sexual contact with her therapists.

Smith's lawsuit contains a text from Louis that says, “I told you I’ll show you how to get money from men that’s my specialty.”

Louis says Smith's allegations are "ludicrous" and that she "has a pattern of doing this type of stuff." Deshaun Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has also "vehemently denied" these allegations.