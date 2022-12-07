Houston Texans Announce Another Quarterback Change

Like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, the 1-10-1 Houston Texans are making another quarterback change.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith announced that Davis Mills will get the start against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. He explained that the performance he got from the offense with Kyle Allen at quarterback last week warranted a change.

"Our quarterback this week will be Davis Mills. We don't give out lifetime (starts). It's about performance each week. We felt like the performance last week warranted another start (for Mills)..." Smith said.

Smith added that he anticipates Mills staying on for at least the next two weeks with Allen watching and helping from the sidelines.

The Houston Texans are riding a seven-game losing streak and have the worst record in the NFL by a margin of two fewer wins than any other team.

Their remaining five games are against the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. If the Texans lose their next three games, they'll have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft locked up with two weeks left in the season.

At this point, the only purpose the season has is to evaluate the talent on the roster ahead of the 2023 offseason - which will surely feature a massive overhaul of the roster, the coaching staff or both.

Do the Texans have a better chance of winning with Davis Mills?