Houston Texans Chairman Apologizes For Racially Insensitive Remark

Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair has publicly apologized following recent reports that he made a racially-insensitive comment at the team’s charity golf tournament back in May.

Speaking to over 100 attendees at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic, McNair reportedly told the crowd, “I’m sorry that we couldn’t get together last year, because of the China Virus,” per reports from Bally Sports.

The “China Virus” moniker for the COVID-19 virus was a common nickname used by President Donald Trump. After McNair made this controversial statement, the crowd at the charity event reportedly fell silent.

The Texans executive, who claims to have apologized to individuals at the event, shared another apology this week.

“My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words,” McNair said in a statement to Bally Sports. “I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.”

Cal McNair took over as CEO of the Texans when his father, Bob, passed away in 2018. Bob McNair, a multi-million dollar contributor to President Trump’s 2016 campaign, made negative news of his own with his infamous comment: “Can’t have the inmates running the prison,” referencing player protests against police brutality during the national anthem in 2017.

Cal McNair’s wife, Hannah, reportedly joked about her husband’s “China Virus” comments with multiple people present at the event, per Bally Sports. Just a week earlier, she reportedly made a public-facing visit to a local Asian community center.