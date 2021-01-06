Houston Texans Reportedly Hire New General Manager

The Houston Texans have reportedly hired their new general manager.

In a long-awaited move, the franchise has hired Patriots’ director of player personnel Nick Caserio. The Texans tried to interview Caserio for the job after they fired GM Brian Gaine in the summer of 2019.

But, after receiving threats of tampering charges from New England, Houston was forced to back down. A year later, it looks like the Texans will finally get the hire.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the news on Twitter.

“The #Texans have zeroed in their next GM: Nick Caserio of the #Patriots, sources tell and @TomPelissero. One year after NE blocked the move, Houston gets it man,” Rapoport wrote.

The Texans made the decision official just one hour after Rapoport’s initial report.

Houston initially went without a GM in 2019 before tasking head coach Bill O’Brien with the extra duties. This tenure was short-lived though as O’Brien was fired from both positions after an 0-4 start in 2020.

Nick Caserio has a long history in personnel development, but no prior general manager experience.

The former Patriots staffer was hired by New England back in 2008 as director of player personnel after serving multiple years in the team’s personnel department. Caserio’s bio on the Patriots’ website lists him as one of the architects behind three of New England’s Super Bowl winning teams.

The Texans wildly underperformed their talent level in 2020, going 4-12 on the season.

Hopefully a GM with player development experience can point the franchise in the right direction.