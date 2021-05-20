The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Houston Texans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

A closeup of a Houston Texans helmet.HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are reportedly adding a veteran quarterback to their roster.

Jeff Driskel, who spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, is reportedly signing with the AFC South franchise, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Multiple NFL teams had reportedly expressed interest in Driskel, including the Dallas Cowboys, though he’s opting to sign with Texas’ other NFL team.

Schefter had some details on the contract.

Driskel, 28, played collegiately at Florida and Louisiana Tech. He was a sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Driskel began his career with the 49ers before playing for the Bengals, Lions and Broncos.

The veteran NFL quarterback has 2,450 career passing yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Driskel joins a Texans team with a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position, stemming from Deshaun Watson’s legal situation. The star quarterback has been accused of misconduct by several women.

“We have nothing to say about that situation at this time. Cal and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation … I have nothing to say about that at this time,” Texans coach David Culley said this weekend.

Houston now has a couple of notable quarterbacks on its roster.

The Texans will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Jaguars.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.