Houston Texans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Houston Texans are reportedly adding a veteran quarterback to their roster.

Jeff Driskel, who spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, is reportedly signing with the AFC South franchise, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Multiple NFL teams had reportedly expressed interest in Driskel, including the Dallas Cowboys, though he’s opting to sign with Texas’ other NFL team.

Schefter had some details on the contract.

Veteran QB Jeff Driskel, who spent last season with Denver, is is signing with the Texans, per his agents at @NSAFootball. – 250k SB

– 1M Base (500k Guarantee)

– 500k 46-Man (30k/game)

– 750k PTI

150k @ 20%

300k @ 30%

300k @ 40% Total = 1yr/2.5M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

Driskel, 28, played collegiately at Florida and Louisiana Tech. He was a sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Driskel began his career with the 49ers before playing for the Bengals, Lions and Broncos.

The veteran NFL quarterback has 2,450 career passing yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Driskel joins a Texans team with a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position, stemming from Deshaun Watson’s legal situation. The star quarterback has been accused of misconduct by several women.

“We have nothing to say about that situation at this time. Cal and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation … I have nothing to say about that at this time,” Texans coach David Culley said this weekend.

Houston now has a couple of notable quarterbacks on its roster.

Texans’ QBs now include Jeff Driskell, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley, Davis Mills and Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/bO2jha3kTH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

The Texans will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Jaguars.