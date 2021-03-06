It’s been a turbulent offseason for the Houston Texans to say the least. With JJ Watt gone and Deshaun Watson unwavering in his pursuit of a new team, the franchise received a refreshing bit of good news on Friday.

Making his announcement with an Instagram post, veteran offensive lineman Justin Britt shared his signing news.

“I’M BACK! @houstontexans,” Britt wrote.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the deal was a one-year contract worth $3.2 million. With bonuses, the versatile O-lineman could make up to $5 million in 2021.

Coming out of Mizzou, Britt was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 64th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He had an immediate impact on the franchise, starting all but one game in his six-year tenure with the team.

Britt’s 2019 season with the Seahawks was cut short when he suffered a knee injury midway through the year. The usually-reliable lineman was forced to sit out the entire 2020 season as he went through rehab on the injury.

The 29-year-old has a bounty of playoff experience and a proven ability to protect the quarterback from nearly every position. Through his NFL career, Britt has played every role on the line except left tackle.

These specs made him a highly-touted free agent in this years market. Britt reportedly visited with the Kansas City Chiefs in January, but they were unable to make a deal.

This signing by the Texans could be a last-ditch effort to satisfy Watson. But, that ship has all but sailed.

Britt will be defending a Houston QB in 2021, we just don’t know which one.