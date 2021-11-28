The Spun

Houston Texans Veteran ‘Shocked’ By David Culley’s Decision

Texans head coach David Culley on the sideline.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans looks on before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Texans safety Justin Reid was stunned by head coach David Culley’s decision to make him inactive on Sunday.

Reid has played in every game this season for Houston which makes this move even more puzzling.

He spoke to Mark Berman of FOX 26 and confirmed that he was benched for disciplinary reasons after a disagreement in a team meeting.

“I thought the meeting went amicably and then I came to practice Friday and after practice was done, he called me into his office and benched me for disciplinary reasons,” Reid said. “It is what it is. I’m shocked that it happened and I’m just gonna root for the guys out there and just keep cheering my teammates on. It’s always tough when you’re not playing. The best I can do is be there in spirit and root my guys on.

It’s been a tough season for Houston overall as it’s just 2-8 through 10 games, but Reid has been a bright spot.

He has 42 total tackles (27 solo) with one forced fumble and two interceptions along with four passes defended.

He’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2020 after he finished with 83 total tackles (62 solo) with two sacks and four passes defended.

You can see the Texans-Jets game on CBS.

