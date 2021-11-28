Houston Texans Veteran ‘Shocked’ By David Culley’s Decision

Texans safety Justin Reid was stunned by head coach David Culley’s decision to make him inactive on Sunday.

Reid has played in every game this season for Houston which makes this move even more puzzling.

He spoke to Mark Berman of FOX 26 and confirmed that he was benched for disciplinary reasons after a disagreement in a team meeting.

“I thought the meeting went amicably and then I came to practice Friday and after practice was done, he called me into his office and benched me for disciplinary reasons,” Reid said. “It is what it is. I’m shocked that it happened and I’m just gonna root for the guys out there and just keep cheering my teammates on. It’s always tough when you’re not playing. The best I can do is be there in spirit and root my guys on.

#Texans safety Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) on being inactive today for disciplinary reasons: “I’m actually really shocked at (Coach David) Culley’s decision to make me inactive. I couldn’t believe it.” Justin didn’t want to go into any details yet about what happened other than.. pic.twitter.com/H9WzKczHtM — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 28, 2021

It’s been a tough season for Houston overall as it’s just 2-8 through 10 games, but Reid has been a bright spot.

He has 42 total tackles (27 solo) with one forced fumble and two interceptions along with four passes defended.

He’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2020 after he finished with 83 total tackles (62 solo) with two sacks and four passes defended.

You can see the Texans-Jets game on CBS.