Houston Texans WR Asked If The Team Hates Bill O’Brien

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has been getting crushed by the fan base following his decision to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The trade was a puzzling one, to say the least.

But how do the Texans’ players feel about their head coach? A fan asked wide receiver Kenny Stills just that on Friday night.

A fan on Twitter asked the Texans wideout if the players “hate” O’Brien following his decision to trade Hopkins to Arizona.

“How much does the team hate O’Brien? As much as the fans?” the fan asked.

Stills didn’t directly answer the question, but he did comment on the Hopkins trade.

“We’re all going to miss HOP. But it’s gunna be crucial for us as a team and fan base to move forward. Negativity won’t get us anywhere,” Stills responded.

O’Brien addressed the Hopkins trade earlier today.

“I would say the deal with Arizona was a deal that we felt was in the best interest of our team,” O’Brien told season-ticket holders on Friday, per ESPN. “DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player here. He made so many plays for us. We love DeAndre Hopkins. But he had three years left on his deal and he wanted a raise. And we weren’t going to be able to go in that direction. We felt like we had a great offer from Arizona that involved picks. That involved an excellent three-down running back who is hungry and humble and just can’t wait to get started. David Johnson is going to be a great addition to our football team.

“There’s a lot of things that go into trades. Lot of thoughts that go in. How much are you going to take on contractually? How much does it take to buy that second-round pick, that No. 40 pick? What type of player are you bringing in? What type of player are you losing and what is in the best interest of the team?”

The Texans traded Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro, and a 2020 fourth-round pick for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round selection last month.

Houston fans probably won’t forgive O’Brien for the move unless there’s a deep postseason run next January. But the players appear to be ready to get past it.