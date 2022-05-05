How 49ers Are Feeling About Trey Lance: Fans React

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Trey Lance will likely take the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback job away from Jimmy Garoppolo this season.

At least, that was seemingly the plan.

On Thursday, Hayden Winks of Underdog Fantasy speculated that Garoppolo staying on San Francisco's roster may signal that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was talked into drafting Lance over Mac Jones last year.

NFL reporter Matt Lombardo responded by saying the 49ers have felt "continually underwhelmed" by Lance.

However, some fans don't believe the report. After all, it's a bit hasty considering last year's No. 3 pick only made two starts as a rookie.

One fan also shared a screenshot of complimentary remarks 49ers general manager John Lynch made about the 21-year-old quarterback.

While Lance is expected to take over in 2022, the 49ers have never publicly named him the starter. Paired with them not finding a trade partner for Garoppolo, their actions haven't silenced these rumors.

Another fan appeared to jump on the idea that the 49ers originally traded up to draft Jones before changing their mind.

Lance has yet to receive an extended opportunity. Even if the 49ers hoped to see more from him behind close doors, he should still get a chance to develop with starting reps this season.