How Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly Expected To ‘Handle’ Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers spoke with the Green Bay media on Friday and gave his first public comments on the Packers selecting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Packers’ starting quarterback admitted he wasn’t “thrilled” with the selection, but he understands that it’s a business and that Green Bay needs to plan for the future.

And while Rodgers wasn’t necessarily happy with the pick, he’ll reportedly do everything he can to help Love at practice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said he spoke with a source close to the Packers.

“I spoke to a source involved. He said that the notion that Aaron Rodgers was just going to make Jordan Love’s miserable behind the scenes is misguided because, the source said, Aaron Rodgers will have empathy,” Fowler said on Saturday morning’s SportsCenter, per 247Sports. “He went through the exact-same situation in 2005 when the Packers drafted him. He understands. His beef might be with the team, but it’s not going to be with the player. On Jordan Love’s side, I’m told that the Packers scouted him heavily dating back to his sophomore year at Utah State. Going on a year and a half, they believe he has the mental makeup to deal with this kind of massive storyline.”

Rodgers admitted on Friday that he might not finish his career in Green Bay. He’s been with the Packers since 2005, when they drafted him to replace Brett Favre.

“I’m not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick,” Rodgers said. “But I understand. The organization is not only thinking about the present, but the future, and I respect that. I understand their focus and their mindset. Obviously they thought that he was such a great talent that they needed to go up and get him. Like I said, generally surprised. But it’s what those guys are paid to do — put together a roster for now and for the future as well.”

Green Bay is coming off a successful 2019 season, though it ended in disappointment.

The Packers will look to improve on their NFC Championship Game loss in 2020.