How Ben Simmons Reportedly Feels About The Nets

76ers point guard Ben Simmons drives past Caris LeVert on his way to the basket.

After holding out for the entirety of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 season so far, it appears Ben Simmons is going to try to take the court for the Brooklyn Nets later this year.

Finally getting his wish this afternoon, Simmons was traded to Brooklyn in a blockbuster deal that also sent James Harden to Philly. The three-time All-Star point guard has reportedly already spoken with Nets superstar Kevin Durant and general manager Sean Marks about his availability moving forward this season.

Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, says the former No. 1 overall pick is “eager” to join the Nets and is ready to “ramp up” for a return this season.

“We’ve got to work to do to get him back to play, but it’s a great step in right direction,” Paul said, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Simmons requested a trade away from the 76ers this past offseason. When he wasn’t granted that request before the start of the year, he announced his decision to step away from the team to deal with mental health issues. He was fined more than $20 million for his choice to hold out on all team activities.

Now that he appears happy with his new situation, a return to the court sometime this season is very much in the question.

The Nets will face off against the Sixers in Philadelphia one month from today on March 10.

