How Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Spent His First $1 Million

After he was selected as the first wide receiver off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ja'Marr Chase signed a $30.8 million rookie contract with a $19.8 million signing bonus.

So, how did the Offensive Rookie of the Year spend this sudden influx of cash?

During a recent interview with GQ Sports, Chase revealed that his first big purchase was a black Maserati with red interior for his mother.

"She was crying tears of joy," the 22-year-old wideout said.

In addition to this generous gift for his mother, Chase also paid off her house and gave each of his siblings $15 thousand. He also treated himself — buying jewelry, shoes, clothes and a car of his own.

The former No. 5 overall pick didn't blow all his cash though. He said he saved around $400,000 of his first million.

If he continues on his current trajectory, Chase should be in line for a massive pay raise when he's eligible for a contract extension.