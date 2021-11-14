The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

In Photos: How Charles Barkley Reportedly Met His Wife

Charles Barkley during The Match.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Charles Barkley has become one of the voices of the NBA.

The legendary NBA star had a historic playing career, winning an MVP and making several All-NBA and All-Star teams.

Barkley has since become one of the top voices in the NBA, serving as an analyst for Turner Sports. While Barkley doesn’t talk much about himself, fans are very interested in his off-the-court (and outside of the studio) life.

Barkley married Maureen Blumhardt in 1989. The happy couple has one daughter together. His daughter got married earlier this year.

“I’ve been really working out hard because apparently they’ve got to pick me up in a chair,” Barkley told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. “Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother. Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man. It’s like I’m a soldier, all hands on deck.”

Barkley met his wife in Philadelphia. The legendary NBA star began his professional career playing for the 76ers.

Charles Barkley and his wife sitting at a restaurant.

American basketball player Charles Barkley wearing a yellow, black and blue shirt with blue trousers, sitting with his wife, Maureen Blumhardt, in a branch of Planet Hollywood, location unspecified, 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Barkley works for Turner Sports in Atlanta, though the happy couple reportedly lives most of the year in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The legendary NBA star likes to spend a lot of time on the golf course.

“What else are old and fat people supposed to do?” Barkley recently told Dan Patrick. “I’m an old, fat dude. I just wanna play golf and fish every day. I love relaxing, doing nothing. But I got my superpowers back. I’ll play anybody, anytime, anywhere.”

Charles Barkley swinging a golf club.

TUCSON, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 27: Charles Barkley plays his shot from the 17th tee during Capital One’s The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

It’s currently busy season for Barkley, so he likely doesn’t get out on the golf course too much.

The NBA’s 2021-22 regular season is fully underway.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.