In Photos: How Charles Barkley Reportedly Met His Wife

Charles Barkley has become one of the voices of the NBA.

The legendary NBA star had a historic playing career, winning an MVP and making several All-NBA and All-Star teams.

Barkley has since become one of the top voices in the NBA, serving as an analyst for Turner Sports. While Barkley doesn’t talk much about himself, fans are very interested in his off-the-court (and outside of the studio) life.

Barkley married Maureen Blumhardt in 1989. The happy couple has one daughter together. His daughter got married earlier this year.

“I’ve been really working out hard because apparently they’ve got to pick me up in a chair,” Barkley told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year. “Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother. Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man. It’s like I’m a soldier, all hands on deck.”

Barkley met his wife in Philadelphia. The legendary NBA star began his professional career playing for the 76ers.

Barkley works for Turner Sports in Atlanta, though the happy couple reportedly lives most of the year in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The legendary NBA star likes to spend a lot of time on the golf course.

“What else are old and fat people supposed to do?” Barkley recently told Dan Patrick. “I’m an old, fat dude. I just wanna play golf and fish every day. I love relaxing, doing nothing. But I got my superpowers back. I’ll play anybody, anytime, anywhere.”

It’s currently busy season for Barkley, so he likely doesn’t get out on the golf course too much.

The NBA’s 2021-22 regular season is fully underway.