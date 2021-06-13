How Danica Patrick Reportedly Met Her New Boyfriend

Danica Patrick appears to be very happy in her new relationship.

The former racing star, who’s since made serious inroads in the business world, has moved on from her relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Patrick and Rodgers broke up at some point in 2020. Rodgers has since moved on, as he’s engaged to Shailene Woodley, and so has Patrick.

Patrick is now dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly, a meal delivery service.

The former NASCAR star has shared several photos of her new boyfriend on social media. They recently attended an NBA playoff game and have done some workouts together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPjnbQKHbaQ/

According to reports, Patrick and Comstock met through business.

US Weekly reports that Patrick and Comstock were set up by friends:

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pair “were set up” by the cofounders of Beam, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that both Patrick and Comstock are investors in. “They took their relationship slow for four months and decided to be exclusive in April,” the insider adds. “She’s very happy.”

Things certainly appear to be going well for the happy couple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPMRkmNHTLV/

Patrick recently opened up about her mindset when it comes to relationships and breakups.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

That’s a very good mindset to have.