How Hornets Learned Kenny Atkinson Wasn't Taking Head Coaching Job

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 10: Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson reacts to a play in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 10, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets offered Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson their head coaching job during this year's NBA Finals.

The 55-year-old coaching veteran originally accepted the job, but after "further conversations" he's decided to stick with the Warriors as Steve Kerr's top assistant.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news.

According to team insider Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte, the Hornets didn't know Atkinson was turning down the job until Woj tweeted these reports.

"I’m told the Hornets were not aware Kenny Atkinson was not taking the head coaching job until @wojespn tweeted the news. Still working to confirm," Kunkel reports.

This reported lack of communication only makes matters worse for the Charlotte organization.

Atkinson already put the Hornets in a tough spot with this delayed denial. Now just a few days ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, the organization will now have to restart its head coaching search.