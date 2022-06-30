How Many Teams Have Called Nets About Kevin Durant Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during warmups before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Whatever your opinion of Kevin Durant might be, there's no denying that he's still one of the best players in the NBA. And even if you do deny, it's clear that the rest of the league thinks so.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, "more than half of the league" has already called the Brooklyn Nets about Durant. And that's in mere hours since reports emerged that Durant requested a trade.

Whether or not any of those teams have the assets to pull of a trade is irrelevant. Clearly the whole league believes that Durant would be an upgrade to their team.

While Durant wasn't exactly a model of perfect health while with the Nets, he made an impact when he was available. Over 90 regular season games, Durant averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

But the postseason success Kevin Durant found with the Golden State Warriors and even with the Oklahoma City Thunder eluded him with the Nets.

In two trips to the playoffs, KD and the Nets won just one series. The Nets overhauled just about everything to make things as easy for KD as possible - and it still barely brought them any closer to a title than they were five years ago.

All the Nets can hope for now is a compensation package that will allow them to take on a new identity and give them building blocks for future success.

But that success won't come with Kevin Durant as the centerpiece of their team.