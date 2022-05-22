How Many Votes NFL Owners Need Against Daniel Snyder

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has long been a source of controversy for the NFL.

And now it appears the smoke surrounding Snyder could ultimately do him in among his peers.

According to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, one NFL owner has told the longtime football writer that the group has begun "counting votes" in order to oust Snyder and make him sell the franchise.

The magic number to remove him is reportedly 24.

Bell notes it would be a fight, even with the overwhelming support for his removal. But, between the investigations into Washington's club, both financially and pertaining to workplace misconduct, the league's owners are reaching their breaking point.

Snyder has seemingly been on thin ice for some time now. He's been the target of various allegations since taking over the team in 1999.

“There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is,” the owner told Bell. “I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”

Most recently, Snyder is accused of essentially picking the other NFL owners pockets by hiding a portion of the ticket revenue that's supposed to be shared with the league.

And although its been said that Snyder is suspended from his position for the time being, many reports say he's been maintaining his day-to-day role as owner.

His future as Washington's owner remains uncertain, but it seems Daniel Snyder might finally be facing a real problem with his fellow partners.