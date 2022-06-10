How Much An NBA Team In Las Vegas Would Cost LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James knows what he wants to do with his career after he retires from playing.

In the newest episode of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted, James makes it clear he wants to own an NBA team - in Vegas.

“I want to own a team,” James said. “I want to buy a team for sure. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.”

Although expansion currently isn't on the horizon for the NBA, it's probably only a matter of time before Vegas becomes a true sports hub.

If LeBron wants to make it happen, he's going to have to fork out plenty of money.

"$2.5 billion is what they're saying.. he'll basically have to buy a new team at what the current valuation is," Joe Pompliano told Pat McAfee on Friday.

Vegas already has the NFL and NHL in its midst thanks to the Raiders and Golden Knights. Now, the sports world is waiting on MLB and the NBA.

The Oakland Athletics have long been rumored to be the favorite to relocate to Vegas.

The NBA, meanwhile, doesn't necessarily have a team ideal for relocation. LeBron spearheading a new team in Vegas would be quite the venture.