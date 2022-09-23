How Much Apple Music Paid NFL For Rights To Super Bowl Halftime Show

US singer Jennifer Lopez (R) and Colombian singer Shakira (L) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the NFL announced Apple Music as the new primary sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The two sides agreed on a five-year deal worth $50 million per year — totaling $250 million. Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal first reported these monetary details.

Apple Music landed this new partnership after Pepsi and the NFL decided to part ways following a 10-year Super Bowl Halftime Show naming rights deal. Pepsi acquired its naming rights as part of a larger 10-year, $2 billion deal in 2012. Pepsi is still a sponsor for the NFL, just not the iconic halftime show.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most-watched events of the year. This past season's event featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar drew 120 million viewers.

Apple is reportedly in talks with the league to acquire the rights to carry NFL Sunday Ticket, which has an upcoming expiration date with DirecTV.

The first Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsored by Apple Music will take place at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.