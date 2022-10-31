How Much Auburn Reportedly Owes Bryan Harsin After Firing

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After 1.5 seasons at the helm, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has been fired. But he's getting a golden parachute on his way out.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Auburn owe Harsin a whopping $15 million in buyout money. Per the report, they have to pay about half of that sum within the next 30 days.

That's a hefty sum to pay. And they might have to shell out a similar amount of money if they plan to buy out another head coach's contract in the near future.

The move comes mere hours after the Tigers hired John Cohen as their new athletic director. Cohen was signed from Mississippi State this week following the resignation of Allen Greene in August.

Bryan Harsin was a highly coveted coach in 2021. In seven seasons at Boise State, he went 69-19 with three Mountain West Conference titles, three bowl wins, five seasons of 10 or more wins and four top 25 finishes.

Auburn had to outbid a number of high-profile college football programs to bring Harsin into the fold. Unfortunately, Harsin quickly proved to be a little out of his depth in the high-strung SEC.

After starting the 2021 season with a 6-2 record and ranked 13th in the country, the Tigers lost five in a row - including a crushing 4OT loss to arch-rival Alabama before losing to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

A chaotic offseason ensued and things didn't get much better for Harsin when the 2022 season rolled around. After starting 3-1, they've since lost four games in a row - more than justifying his dismissal.

Will Bryan Harsin get another head coaching job in the near future? Who will replace him at Auburn?