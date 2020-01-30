How Much Daryl Morey’s China Tweet Reportedly Cost The NBA

Daryl Morey’s controversial China tweet reportedly cost the NBA in a major way, as the league’s 2020-21 salary cap will be lower than expected, according to the latest from ESPN.

ESPN NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks reported early Thursday morning that Morey’s China tweet likely cost the NBA close to $200 million.

China’s decision to pull sponsorships and television coverage because Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong in October is believed to have cost the NBA anywhere between $150 million and $200 million, league sources said.

Morey tweeted support for anti-government Hong Kong in October as the NBA was set to have exhibition games over seas. The tweet sparked a major NBA controversy, with China’s government outraged and others supportive of the Houston Rockets general manager.

The NBA is now reportedly set to release decreased salary and luxury tax projections for the 2020-21 season as a result of the lost revenue.

Roughly $3 million could be cut from the NBA’s 2020-21 salary cap, according to ESPN.