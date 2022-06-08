How Much LIV Golf Series Is Reportedly Paying Bryson DeChambeau

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau didn't choose to jump over to the LIV Golf for free. According to Dan Rapoport of Golf Digest, the 28-year-old stands to make nine figures in the upstart Saudi-backed league.

Per Rapoport, "No surprise here, but source says Bryson DeChambeau is getting over $100,000,000 guaranteed to join LIV Golf."

Noting, "The Saudi-backed league have paid somewhere between $400 and $500 million for Bryson, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson."

DeChambeau's agent confirmed the big move earlier Wednesday.

Saying:

Bryson has always been an innovator. Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing and it's happening quickly.

An eight-time PGA winner, DeChambeau is just the latest golf star to defect to LIV, although his agent would neither confirm nor deny whether Bryson will completely cut ties and resign his Tour membership.