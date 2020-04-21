How Much Michael Jordan Is Getting Paid For ‘The Last Dance’

Michael Jordan is reportedly getting paid quite a bit for The Last Dance and he’s reportedly going to donate all of that money to charity.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98, debuted on Sunday night. A lot of people tuned in.

Roughly 6.1 million people watched Part 1 and Part 2 on ESPN on Sunday night. It’s the Worldwide Leader’s most-watched documentary ever.

Forbes is reporting that Jordan is expected to receive $3 million to $4 million for his role in the documentary. All of those proceeds will go to charity.

“He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes,” Forbes’ Kurt Badenhausen reports.

The documentary has been in the works for a while. The footage from the 1997-98 season has been sitting in the NBA’s facility in New Jersey for 20-plus years. Jordan finally gave the OK to proceed with the documentary in 2016.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air over a five-week period.

Parts 3 and 4 will air on Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.