How Much Money Deshaun Watson Will Lose During His Suspension

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The decision regarding a suspension for Deshaun Watson was finally made on Monday morning.

Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was the NFL's disciplinary officer during Watson's trial in late June, suspended Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

This means that Watson is set to lose those game checks before he's eligible to come back against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23.

Watson will lose $333K in salary, which comes out to 0.14% of his $230 million contract.

In other words, this is pocket change for him. '

Watson signed a five-year $230 million contract with the Browns when he was acquired by them in March.

The NFL now has three days to decide whether or not it wants to appeal Robinson's decision. If the league does appeal, it will be heard by Roger Goodell or someone designated by him.