How Much Money Kyrie Irving Lost After Missing Last 2 Games

Kyrie Irving’s off-court antics have made some waves over the past few weeks. Now, he’s feeling the consequences.

After videos surfaced of Kyrie breaking NBA COVID-19 protocols at a family birthday party on Monday night, the All-Star point guard was forced to miss the Nets’ back-to-back games with Denver and New York earlier this week.

For those two missed games, Irving will forfeit $816,898 in salary money, per NBA front office insider Bobby Marks.

Kyrie Irving will forfeit $816,898 for the 2 games missed this past week. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 15, 2021

On top of 1/81.6 salary hit per game, the league has also fined Irving $50,000 for breaking protocol.

With the required five-day quarantine period, Irving could return for Saturday’s matchup with Orlando — should he continue to test negative, of course.

While this is true, there’s no indication that Kyrie will make his return this weekend. Brooklyn’s star PG has now missed five straight games since last Thursday’s matchup with the 76ers. As typical of Irving’s antics, the media has been kept largely in the dark — chalking the absence up to “personal reasons.”

But, with yesterday’s blockbuster trade moves, Irving may be compelled to expedite his return.

On Thursday, Brooklyn acquired superstar shooting guard James Harden via three-team trade with the Rockets and Cavaliers. If he can clear his COVID-19 protocols in time, Harden could make his debut as early as Saturday. A chance to return for Harden’s first game with the franchise may be too sweet to pass up for Kyrie.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Brooklyn.