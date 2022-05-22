How Much Money Mito Pereira Lost With His Epic Collapse

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Mito Pereira of Chile plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Mito Pereira suffered a meltdown of epic proportions in the final round of Sunday's PGA Championship.

Not only did his tee shot on 18 cost him spots on the leaderboard, but it also hit him pretty hard in the wallet.

According to Darren Rovell, "Mito Pereira would have won $2.7 million if he got a par on 18. His double bogey gave him a tie with Cam Young and a check of $870,000."

Noting a loss of $1.83 million.

It all looked good for Mito Pereira until the final two holes, where he quickly went from on the verge of a major championship, to finding the water and falling down the ranks.

Golf is easily one of the hardest games to play under pressure. And Sunday was further evidence of that.

Pereira's tee shot on 18 was so poor that one fan described it to CBS' Kyle Porter as it "looking like he got electrocuted on impact."

Definitely a gut-punch for the Chilean-born 27-year-old.

While a top-three finish is by no means poor, it has to be a blow to be that close to your first win at a major and collapse like that.

Hopefully, he can bounce back in his next outing.