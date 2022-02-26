How Much Money Sean McVay Reportedly Turned Down To Stay With Rams

With all the movement in this year’s NFL broadcasting offseason, some interesting opportunities have arisen for reigning Super Bowl champion Sean McVay.

Following his championship title with the Los Angeles Rams, there were rumors that the 36-year-old head coach could be heading into retirement — making him a serious target for several broadcasting networks.

Yesterday, McVay told ESPN that he’s not pursuing any television opportunities for the 2022 season. In withdrawing his name from consideration, the Rams head coach has reportedly forfeited a large sum of money.

“McVay says no to TV. He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5M. … On to the next one,” sports media insider Andrew Marchand wrote on Twitter.

In this age of massive contracts for major TV personalities, there’s just as much (if not more) to be made in the broadcasting world than as a head coach in the NFL. It’s unclear how much more money McVay got to stay with the Rams this year, but it’s hard to imagine the bump from his previous $8.5 million per year exceeds this reported offer from Amazon.

As one of the youngest coaches in the league, McVay still has quite a bit left in the tank has he pursues another Super Bowl ring. While he continues to lead the Rams, his likely future broadcasting career will be put on hold.