How Much Nebraska Would Owe Scott Frost If School Fires Him

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

After Saturday's crushing three-point loss to double-digit underdog Northwestern, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is in some hot water.

The Cornhuskers leader, who's failed to lead his team to a winning season through four years in Lincoln, could very likely get the boot if he's unable to turn things around after this heartbreaking start.

So how much would the Nebraska program have to pay in order to part ways with Frost?

If the program wants to fire Frost before October 1, it would cost them a $15 million buyout. After that date, the buyout drops to $7.5 million, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

When Frost was brought on as the team's head coach in 2018, there was hope that he would bring the Nebraska program back to national prominence. But since his arrival in Lincoln, he's led the Huskers to a wildly-disappointing 15-30 overall record.

The former UCF coach has developed a notorious reputation for losing in close games, going 5-21 in one-possession games during his stint with Nebraska.

Unless some serious and immediate change occurs in the early stages of the 2022 season, it appears the Scott Frost era in Nebraska may be coming to a close.