How Much Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Could Make With New Contract

Lamar Jackson is in line to make some serious money once he and the Baltimore Ravens can agree on a new contract.

Jackson and the Ravens are reportedly in ongoing negotiations regarding a new contract. The former NFL MVP is set to become a free agent in 2023, but obviously Baltimore doesn’t want to reach that point.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said earlier this week that although a deal hasn’t been reached, he’s been in direct contact with Jackson throughout negotiations. He also revealed the two sides are comfortable with each other and implied a deal will eventually be reached.

“At this point, I would say we’re working at Lamar’s pace,” DeCosta said. “He’s comfortable where we are right now.”

Eventually, Jackson and the Ravens will strike a deal. When it gets to that point, expect the per-year salary to come in around $40 million.

“Those in league circles expect Jackson’s payout to exceed $40 million per season, which would make him among the three highest-paid quarterbacks,” writes ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, via ESPN.com. “It’ll be interesting to see if Jackson can surpass Josh Allen ($43 million per season) to rank second behind Mahomes ($45 million per season). The other issue is whether Jackson’s deal will be a shorter-term extension like Prescott (four years) or a longer one like Allen (six years).”

$40 million per year would make Lamar Jackson one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL. He certainly deserves it.

When Jackson and the Ravens, as a team, are healthy they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL. Jackson’s next step is to take Baltimore on a deep playoff run.

As for this offseason, contract negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens will be a priority.