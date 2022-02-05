The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

How Much Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Could Make With New Contract

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injury.CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is in line to make some serious money once he and the Baltimore Ravens can agree on a new contract.

Jackson and the Ravens are reportedly in ongoing negotiations regarding a new contract. The former NFL MVP is set to become a free agent in 2023, but obviously Baltimore doesn’t want to reach that point.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said earlier this week that although a deal hasn’t been reached, he’s been in direct contact with Jackson throughout negotiations. He also revealed the two sides are comfortable with each other and implied a deal will eventually be reached.

“At this point, I would say we’re working at Lamar’s pace,” DeCosta said. “He’s comfortable where we are right now.”

Eventually, Jackson and the Ravens will strike a deal. When it gets to that point, expect the per-year salary to come in around $40 million.

“Those in league circles expect Jackson’s payout to exceed $40 million per season, which would make him among the three highest-paid quarterbacks,” writes ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, via ESPN.com. “It’ll be interesting to see if Jackson can surpass Josh Allen ($43 million per season) to rank second behind Mahomes ($45 million per season). The other issue is whether Jackson’s deal will be a shorter-term extension like Prescott (four years) or a longer one like Allen (six years).”

$40 million per year would make Lamar Jackson one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL. He certainly deserves it.

When Jackson and the Ravens, as a team, are healthy they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL. Jackson’s next step is to take Baltimore on a deep playoff run.

As for this offseason, contract negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens will be a priority.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.