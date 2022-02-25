How Much Sean McVay Could Make With TV Deal

Sean McVay reportedly wants to keep coaching football. However, Troy Aikman’s new $90 million deal with ESPN could change McVay’s mind.

TV networks, most notably Amazon, are reportedly interested in hiring McVay away from the NFL. The money will be there for the taking if he wants it.

McVay makes around $8.5 million per year coaching the Los Angeles Rams. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, that number could be around $15 million were McVay to exit from coaching and become a football commentator for Amazon.

Will money talk louder than words in this instance? There’s no doubt McVay will consider all his options.

“McVay clearly will be able to get a TV job anytime he walks away from coaching, but these networks are basically only paying its top game analysts these eight-figure-per-year deals,” Marchand writes, via the New York Post.

“If McVay waits, the No. 1 game analyst chairs at ESPN, CBS, Fox and Amazon may all be filled. There will always be seven-figures out there for him, but this might be the right time if he truly desires $15 million plus and weekends off.”

The Lynch option, I think, is closed. Sean McVay is very interesting. https://t.co/kq6YQ94KTj — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2022

There’s plenty of incentive for Sean McVay to walk away from coaching in the NFL, and it doesn’t have everything to do with the money.

The Rams won the Super Bowl just a few weeks ago. It’s hard to win back-to-back titles, though. McVay knows it. That’s not to suggest he isn’t up for a challenge. But he’s already climbed the mountain and now reportedly wants to find a more balanced life. TV could give him that life.

Should McVay leave coaching behind and begin his career in TV?