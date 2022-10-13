How Much Shannon Sharpe Thinks Davante Adams Will Have To Pay For Shove

Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams became the subject of negative headlines after he shoved a credentialed media worker to the ground after Monday night's narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders superstar was charged with misdemeanor assault after the man, Ryan Zebley, filed a police report the next day.

The NFL has not yet released a timeline on a potential punishment for Adams. In addition to the money he'll likely have to pay in settlements, he could also face fines from the league.

NFL analyst Shannan Sharpe believes this incident will cost Adams $250,000.

"This is about to be the most expensive shove of his life," Sharpe said on Undisputed. "I’m sure he’ll never have this outburst again because it’ll cost him a quarter of a million dollars... Hopefully he learns that at all times we must keep our emotions in check."

Sharpe does not believe the NFL will suspend Adams.

The Raiders are on their bye this weekend, affording the NFL some extra time to make its decision.