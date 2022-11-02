How Much The Washington Commanders Could Be Sold For

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

When Dan Snyder first bought the Washington Commanders from John Kent Cooke in 1999, he paid $800 million for the privilege. With Snyder now exploring a possible sale of the team, it appears he's going to recoup his investment and multiply it several-fold.

According to Forbes via PFF NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Commanders were valued at $5.6 billion this past August. Given that the Denver Broncos were just sold for an NFL record $4.65 billion earlier this year, it seems logical that the Commanders will sell for more.

It isn't often that a franchise as old and storied and the Commanders gets sold. Since their founding in 1932 by George Preston Marshall, the franchise has changed hands only twice - first to Jack Kent Cooke in 1968 and then to Snyder in 1999.

Under Snyder's ownership though, the Commanders have been beset by scandals on an almost regular basis. Their regular season success has been minimal and their postseason success has been even less frequent.

With Snyder poised to sell though, the team could fetch a historic price.

The Broncos hold the NFL record for most expensive sale of an NFL team after the Walton-Penner family acquired it earlier this year.

But the world record for a sports team sale currently belongs to England Premier League club Chelsea FC. Businessman Todd Boehly and an ownership group he put together bought the iconic soccer team for $5.2 billion this past spring.

Suffice it to say, Snyder stands to pocket upwards of several billion if he completes the sale of the team.

Not bad for a man beset by federal scandals.