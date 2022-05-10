How Much Tony Romo, Troy Aikman Reportedly Get Paid

Getty Images.

The broadcasting contracts signed by former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Troy Aikman set the standard for the new era of sports media paydays.

Romo (CBS) and Aikman (ESPN) earn an average of $18 million per year on their current deals.

On Tuesday, Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to take Aikman's former role as the network's lead NFL analyst after he retires from football. This deal more than doubles the yearly salaries of both Romo and Aikman ($37.5 million).

Aikman left Fox to become the new lead analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football earlier this offseason. He signed a five-year, $90 million contract.

Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million deal with CBS back in 2020, which at the time was the richest contract in sportscasting history.