How New College Football Playoff Schedule Will Impact Army-Navy Game

With the College Football Playoff moving to 12 teams within a few years, the college football season will by necessity have to get longer. Will that wind up affecting the nationally-televised Army-Navy Game though?

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the answer appears to be "No." Dodd said that the college athletic conference commissioners will respect the Army-Navy Game window and not hold College Football Playoff games that day.

The Army-Navy Game has been the second Saturday of December since 2009. Prior to 2009, the game was typically contested on the first or second Saturday of December, along with the occasional last Saturday of November.

More importantly, the game is a staple of college football and a tradition so celebrated that the President of the United States often attends the ceremonial coin toss.

The Army-Navy Game was first contested in 1890 and has been played at 18 different stadiums across 10 cities in six states. There are only 14 rivalries that have been contested more.

The Midshipmen lead the all-time series with a 62-53-7 record. But it's been decades since the Army-Navy Game has really been a deciding game at the national championship level.

Nevertheless, the game is an esteemed tradition that will not be a victim of a the changes to the College Football Playoff.

