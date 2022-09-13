How NIL Opened Door For USA Natural Patches To Strike Deals With Several D1 Conferences

Name, image and likeness deals haven’t just opened the door for student-athletes to make a profit, it has allowed certain companies to maximize their potential.

For former Hofstra basketball player Jerry Castello, the approval of NIL deals has allowed him to spread the word of his B1 Performance Patch.

Castello founded the B1 Performance Patch in 2013. The key component inside the patch is Vitamin B1, also known as Thiamine. When it comes to benefits, Thiamine is packed with them.

“It improves your eyesight, it improves your blood flow, it improves your central nervous system,” Castello told The Spun.

Custom B1 patches for several players on the Houston Texans.

According to WebMD, Thiamine is used to “boost the immune system, reduce heart disease, and improve athletic performance.” The last part is key for athletes around the world.

Despite the benefits the B1 Performance Patch had to offer, Castello said the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) wouldn’t test the product. That put a temporary hold on the company’s growth. NCAA teams weren’t using the B1 patch because it wasn’t NSF approved. Once NIL deals were approved, everything changed for Castello and the company.

As the amount of players that wore B1 patches went up, the schools' interest in USA Natural Patches increased. That eventually led to negotiations.

“If NSF was the killer for me, NIL was the savior,” Castello declared.

As of today, Castello has managed to secure deals with 90 Division 1 schools. The American Athletic Conference (AAC) recently agreed to partner up with B1. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), Big South and others have also finalized deals with USA Natural Patches.

Countless NFL players have been seen using the B1 patch. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty and Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker are just a few notable players who love the product.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker sporting a B1 patch.

“Once upon a time I couldn’t hand them out for free to anybody. Now, I have some of the best athletes and business companies in the world call me up for patches.”

B1 patches have received SGS certification, which is another shot in the arm for the company. That holds a lot of weight in the minds of decision-makers for college programs.

While it’s not the main selling point of the B1 Performance Patch, the fact that athletes can customize their own is an added bonus.

Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice was seen wearing his own custom B1 patch for the program’s upset win over Texas A&M this past weekend.

Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice wearing a B1 patch during practice.

B1 patches have also helped out athletes on the court. The Trilogy of the BIG3 recently won the 2022 title while using the patches.

Castello compared wearing a B1 patch to a marathon runner competing with an IV attached to them.

Although there are plenty of high-level athletes using B1 patches, they’re not made exclusively for them.

B1 Performance Patches can be found on BuyB1.com, as well as national retailers. It’s worth noting that “imposter patches” are available online, but Castello pointed out that only certain ingredients are permeable through the skin - B1 being one of them.