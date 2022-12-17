How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff.

According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision.

"Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a move as you will see on the recruiting trail in the 2024 cycle. All indications were that Raiola was firmly committed to OSU. The move happened quickly over the last week and has blindsided the Buckeye staff," Carpenter reported.

Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class, had been committed to Ohio State since May. He rescinded that decision on Saturday.

"We have a lot of respect for coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola's father told 247Sports. "Everything is back on the table. His process is almost like it’s restarting. It’s not closed off to anybody.”

Despite this major decommitment, the Buckeyes still have the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in 2024.