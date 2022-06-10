How The Browns Reportedly Feel About Deshaun Watson After Latest Allegations

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

This week a new plaintiff came forward with more troubling allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. So how does the team feel about the allegations against him?

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns appear unmoved by the latest allegations. Per the report, they are "still all in on Deshaun Watson despite new civil suits and allegations."

Cabot also said that the Browns are not looking to void his fully guaranteed, $230 million contract, or the team's previous trade with the Texans. The Browns structured the contract with Watson to mitigate any financial risks if "actions take place after it was signed, or actions from beforehand that come to light that would prevent him from fulfilling his duties."

Lastly, Cabot reported that the Browns are not even pondering voiding Watson's contract or the deal for him. The Browns gave up six draft picks, including three first-round picks, to acquire Watson and a sixth-round pick earlier this offseason.

The Cleveland Browns have taken a barrage of PR hits ever since they first introduced Deshaun Watson to the team. It seems that they've reached a point where it would be pointless to give up on Watson now just to save some face.

The Browns seem ready to brace for whatever outcomes of Watson's civil trials and potential punishments the NFL hands down.

It's a bold strategy to be sure. We'll see how it works out for them before the NFL season.

Will the Browns stand by Deshaun Watson all the way to the end?