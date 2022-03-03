How The NASCAR World Is Trying To Help Ukraine

As Ukraine continues to attempt to hold off Russia in its invasion of the country, millions across the world are attempting to help out.

The NASCAR world is really getting involved.

On Wednesday, multiple reports surfaced, confirming how those in the sport are trying to help out the country in Eastern Europe.

One NASCAR owner is donating more than 1 million rounds of ammo to the country. Richard Childress is working with an ammunition company to get the rounds into the right hands in Ukraine.

Richard Childress is on the board of Ammo Inc. (a company run by former racing merchandise exec Fred Wagenhals), which is pledging 1 million rounds of ammo to Ukraine. Childress said he will talk to NASCAR about teams being allowed to show support for Ukraine on their cars: pic.twitter.com/tuhWrLJdoX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2022

Childress is also hoping to get messages of support for Ukraine on NASCAR cars for the sport’s upcoming races.

He’s not alone in his efforts to help, either.

Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Automotive have pledged $200,000 to Samaritan’s Purse to support disaster assistance. Hendrick has also committed $2,000 in relief for every lap his car leads.

More #NASCAR support for Ukraine:

Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Automotive have committed $200,000 to Samaritan’s Purse to support disaster assistance. Hendrick will also contribute $2,000 toward Ukraine relief for each lap led by an HMS car. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) March 2, 2022

This weekend, SamaritansPurse.org will be on Kyle Larson’s No. 5 car in Las Vegas.

“Like the rest of the world, our family has watched the worsening crisis in Ukraine with shock and sadness. We’ve been especially struck by the needless suffering inflicted on innocent children,” Hendrick said.

Well done, NASCAR.